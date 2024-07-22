Reed, Sara

REED (Edwards), Sara Ann



Sara Ann Reed, age 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2024. She was born in Doerun, Georgia, on November 18, 1937, to the late Amanda Mae and Everett Edwards. She made her way to Atlanta in 1958 and took a position at Georgia Baptist Hospital, where she worked in medical records for several years.



Sara Ann was devoted to her husband of 62 years, the late William "Bill" Thomas Reed, of Blakely, Georgia. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Reed, and Amy Reed Cannon and her husband, Chris; and her cherished grandchildren, Grayson and Spencer Cannon. She is also survived by her siblings, Emmett Edwards, Joyce Hooks, Shirley Thomas, Michael Edwards, Karen Smith; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Edwards. She cherished her family and friends, always willing to offer assistance without any hesitation.



She was an active and faithful member of Second Ponce Leon Baptist Church, where she selflessly cared for babies in the nursery for over 38 years. Her nurturing spirit and dedication touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy within our community. Her memorial service will be held at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 11 AM, 2715 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.



May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.



