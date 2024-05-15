QUINN, Perry Clinton



Perry Quinn, age 85, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2024.



He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband. Perry and his wife, Sandra were blessed enough to travel the world together. He loved playing golf and being with his friends and family.



Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Evelyn Kitchens; and his loving wife of 64 years, Sandra Quinn. He is survived by his children, Dawn (Mike), and Kent (Cynthia); grandchildren, Josh (Mara), Dallas (Jerlisa), Jordan, (Ashley), and Dakota (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Natilee, Peyton, Perry, Kennedy, and Saylor.



Memorial services will be held at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home and Crematory at 1975 East-West Connector in Austell on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM before the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's association in his honor.



