Nan E. Phillips, age 93, passed away on September 6, 2024. Daughter of the late William Johnson and Carrie Elizabeth Eaton, Nan was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on May 26, 1931.



Nan led a full life. As a proud military wife to her late husband, Chaplain (LTC) Major Hunter Phillips, Nan stayed very busy. Beside taking care of the household and caring for their children, Nan enjoyed being with her family through their travels and many moves. Some of her favorite stations were Germany and Hawaii. She loved to spend quality time with her family and close friends. She cherished her friends and took on the role of being there for them by always looking out for each of them. Nan was a social butterfly and had many stories to share. She had the gift of the gab, as they say.



Nan also enjoyed singing, and had a beautiful voice that she shared with a choir in her early years. Her heart had a special place for animals and adored her dog, Sassy. Nan took great pride in caring for herself to maintain her hair styles and weekly nail manicures. She would often find frog figurines and kept a collection of them. Nan will be deeply missed and her memory will carry on in everyone's heart.



She is survived by her daughter, Darline Phillips Cohen (Louis); grandchildren, Carrie Duncan (Ryan), and Aaron Cohen (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Cohen and Hunter Duncan, Ella Kamler, Belle Williams Cash and Cannon Cohen; brother-in-law, Tommy Phillips; nephews, Brent Phillips and Tim Eaton; and nieces, Tracy Phillips and Heather Phillips Lakin.



Please join the family for a reception and remembrance to celebrate her life and share fond memories on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at HM Patterson Canton Hill Chapel.



