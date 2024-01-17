PHILLIPS, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Phillips, 79, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on January 13, 2024. She graduated from Greenville Consolidated High School. After high school, she continued her formal education at The Atlanta School of Business located in Atlanta, Georgia. She retired after 21 years of service with the federal government. Viewing, Thursday, January 18, 2024, Noon – 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs, Road, Atlanta, GA, (404) 349-3000.





