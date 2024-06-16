PETTEY, Joanne



Joanne Eckels Pettey passed away on June 11, 2024, at home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, surrounded by her children. She was born on September 15, 1932, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Jerome Watson Eckels and Louise Gulledge Eckels. At age two, the family moved to Decatur, Georgia. She attended school there graduating from Decatur Girls' High. She graduated (magna cum laude) from Mercer University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity and numerous honorary societies. She taught school in Atlanta, Georgia, until she married her college sweetheart John R. Pettey, Jr., after he graduated from USAF cadet training. As an Air Force couple, they traveled from Georgia to Ashiya, Japan; San Antonio, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Dallas, Texas (where John was in the AFIT program at SMU while Joanne took courses for her Masters); Dayton, Ohio; Tampa, Florida; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Joanne took courses at University of West Florida to renew her teaching certificate and did substitute teaching.



She was involved in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, was a member of the Fort Walton Beach Branch AAUW, a past Regent of Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter DAR, a faithful member of Shalimar United Methodist Church, where she taught elementary Sunday School for eight years, was a member of Emily Roberts Circle and sang in the Chancel Choir for over 25 years.



She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, family, and traveling.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pettey, Jr; sister, Judith Herndon, Macon, GA; and niece, Susan Castleman. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Pettey (David Miller) Walpole, MA; John Robie Pettey, III, New Orleans, LA; Diane Pettey, Pottstown, PA; and David Pettey (Kathryn Haines), Flourtown, PA; granddaughter, Hannah Miller; two nephews; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.



Donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. A small family service will be held graveside at Macon Memorial Park in Macon, GA later this year.



