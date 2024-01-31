Osgood, Robert

OSGOOD, III, Robert Emery



Robert Emery Osgood of Ponte Vedra, Florida, passed away on January 24, 2024, at the age of 74, after an extended illness. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Andrea Rene Re; their daughter, Blair Carson Clark; son-in-law, Robert Clark; and grandsons, Wyatt and Teddy of Ponte Vedra, FL. Robert was born in Manchester, NH, on October 6, 1949. He later attended Marist Military Academy in Atlanta, GA, and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in 1969. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Psychiatric Specialist stationed at Tripler Army Medical Hospital in Hawaii. After his service, he graduated from Georgia Southern College in 1975 with a master's in psychology. Following his time as the Alcohol and Drug Coordinator for the Ogeechee Area Mental Health Center in Swainsboro, GA, he built custom homes in the Statesboro, GA, area for 15 years. His family later relocated to Savannah, GA, before joining their daughter and her family in Ponte Vedra, FL. The Funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 1:00 PM, at the Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home with Military Honors at his graveside directly after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association in memory of Robert E. Osgood.



