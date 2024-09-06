O'Rourke, Patricia

O'ROURKE (Bohar), "Pat" Patricia Mildred



Patricia Mildred "Pat" O'Rourke (Bohar), 84, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2024. She was born on January 20, 1940, in Washington, DC, to the late Otto and Mildred Bohar.



Pat was a loving wife to Ed, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by her son, Ed O'Rourke, his son, Connor; and her daughter, Kerry O'Rourke Tucker (Richard), along with their children, Kellson, Mary, and Lilly. She is also survived by her brother, James Bohar (Christine) and their daughters, Franny and Stephanie.



Pat graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. At 13 years old, she joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) in College Park, Maryland, where she learned to fly airplanes and met her future husband. She began her college education at the University of Maryland, studying aeronautical engineering and was a member of Tri Delta sorority, then, marrying the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Ed O'Rourke.



They began their married life together in New England, before moving to Newfoundland, Canada, Ernest Harmon AFB, where their children were born. Her husband later joined Delta Air Lines and the family moved to the Southeast. They enjoyed their family and friends on Lake Lanier. She later completed her bachelor's degree from Mercer University in art history - the same year that her son graduated from high school!



Pat found joy in art, particularly stained glass. After learning the art form from her father-in-law, she opened her own glass studio, creating custom pieces that were cherished throughout the Southeast. Pat was a talented painter and an active member of various art organizations, including the Art Guild at the Quinlan Art Center in Gainesville and the Marco Island Art League.



She worshipped at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, Georgia, and previously attended San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island. Pat was a dedicated volunteer with the NEGA Humane Society and Challenge Child, sharing her love for animals and art with those in need.



The family expresses their sincere gratitude for the special caregivers with Inspire Hospice and EasyCare Services.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 3 PM, at Little & Davenport Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the time of service. A family burial service will take place at the Marco Island Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Pat's honor to the Northeast Georgia Humane Society, 845 W. Ridge Road, Gainesville GA 30301, to support homeless animals and seniors that need support keeping their animals.



