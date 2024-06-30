O'HARA, Jean Hession



Jean Hession O'Hara, born on April 27, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, died in Atlanta, GA, on June 25, 2024. She was predeceased by her husband, James Craig O'Hara; parents, siblings, and son, James B. O'Hara. She is survived by three children and spouses, Joan O'Hara (Brinkley) Wehner, Christiane O'Hara (Robert) Seifring, Patricia O'Hara, wife of James (deceased), and Jeffrey Hayden (Sandra) O'Hara; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Jean worked for decades as a college reference/research librarian, including GA State Archives and Georgia Perimeter College (Dunwoody). She was a devout Catholic, volunteering to catalogue her Church's and a local Catholic college's libraries. Visitation, Funeral, and livestreaming information at Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 112 St. Labre Way Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59004.





