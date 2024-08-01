Nix, Willie

Obituaries

Willie Clyde Nix, age 88, of Alpharetta, passed away on July 27, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Nix; son, Perry Nix; great-grandson, Christian Bischoff; brother, Charlie Martin; sisters, Cora Wynn and Annie Price. She is survived by her children, Vickie and Gary Dinsmore, Joe and Donna Nix and Scott Nix; grandchildren, Kim Glaze, Zach Nix, Kristina Gresham, Matt Walls, Ashley Nix and Caleb Nix; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sara Strickland. The Nix family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2024 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery.

