Obituaries

Muzzy, John

1 hour ago

MUZZY, John Dahlander

John Dahlander Muzzy passed away peacefully, at his home, July 20, 2024. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on June 10, 1940, to Franklin Goodspeed Muzzy and Maria Dahlander Muzzy. He attended St. George's School in Rhode Island, and went on to Princeton University, where he earned a BS and MS in Basic Engineering. He later completed his PhD at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1970. He continued his academic career by joining the Chemical Engineering faculty at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he remained until his retirement. John was instrumental in creating an arm of Chemical Engineering in Polymer Science and his research was well received nationally and internationally. Dr. Muzzy is also the holder of many patents which resulted from his research.

John is survived by his wife, Cathryn Blaine Muzzy; and his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Blaine Muzzy McDowell (Brandon); his sister, Susan Muzzy Carneal (George) of McLean, Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Mary Jane Muzzy Holden and Sally Muzzy Foster; as well as niece, Susan Clark Foster; and great-nephew, Norman Armstrong III. A memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation or Princeton University.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Outrage follows Georgia decision over African American Studies class

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
The Latest
McHugh, Sherry
Griffin, Jerry
1h ago
Gray, Fran
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue