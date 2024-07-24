MUZZY, John Dahlander



John Dahlander Muzzy passed away peacefully, at his home, July 20, 2024. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on June 10, 1940, to Franklin Goodspeed Muzzy and Maria Dahlander Muzzy. He attended St. George's School in Rhode Island, and went on to Princeton University, where he earned a BS and MS in Basic Engineering. He later completed his PhD at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1970. He continued his academic career by joining the Chemical Engineering faculty at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he remained until his retirement. John was instrumental in creating an arm of Chemical Engineering in Polymer Science and his research was well received nationally and internationally. Dr. Muzzy is also the holder of many patents which resulted from his research.



John is survived by his wife, Cathryn Blaine Muzzy; and his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Blaine Muzzy McDowell (Brandon); his sister, Susan Muzzy Carneal (George) of McLean, Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Mary Jane Muzzy Holden and Sally Muzzy Foster; as well as niece, Susan Clark Foster; and great-nephew, Norman Armstrong III. A memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation or Princeton University.





