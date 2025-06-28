Nation & World News
Emotional tribute to 'Johnny Hockey' as Meredith Gaudreau announces Blue Jackets' 1st-round picks

Meredith Gaudreau announced the Columbus Blue Jackets' first-round picks in the NHL draft 10 months after her husband, John, was killed along with his brother while riding bicycles on the eve of their sister's wedding
Meredith Gaudreau, widow of Johnny Gaudreau, speaks during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Updated 52 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meredith Gaudreau announced the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round picks in the NHL draft Friday night, 10 months after her husband, John, was killed along with his brother while riding bicycles on the eve of their sister's wedding.

Fans at the Peacock Theater chanted "Johnny! Johnny!" in honor of the late player nicknamed "Johnny Hockey" and cheered Meredith as she spoke.

“I just wanted to take this time to thank every single team and every single fan base for your support for my family this past season,” Gaudreau said. “It’s truly an honor to be here, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

Gaudreau then said the Blue Jackets with the 14th pick were taking Jackson Smith, who later called it a surreal experience. Smith on a video call with reporters added he was grateful to be part of the poignant scene.

"It was incredible," Smith said. “Just to see the support in the stands, in the crowd, for the Gaudreau family, it was an incredible moment, so to be picked right after that felt even extra special for me.”

Gaudreau returned not too long after to announce Russian goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov was the team's choice at No. 20.

Jackson Smith, middle, stands with Meredith Gaudreau, widow of Johnny Gaudreau, left, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

