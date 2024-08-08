MUSICK, Peggy Ann



Peggy Ann Musick, a loving wife, stepmother, and sister, passed away on August 4, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on March 16, 1941, Peggy was the cherished wife of Charles Ray Musick for over four decades and a dedicated stepmother to Robert, Jeff, and Debbie. Peggy will be remembered as the jovial soul with a teasing personality and a heart overflowing with care and compassion. She was the last surviving sibling of five, having been preceded in death by her three sisters and a brother. Known for her deep devotion to her Christian faith and her church, Restoration Life, Peggy's life was a testament to kindness, consideration, and selfless giving. Her love for the color red reflected her vibrant and passionate spirit, lighting up the lives of all those around her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and visitors from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM the evening prior to the service.



