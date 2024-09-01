MIZELL, Robyn



Robyn Levy Mizell died peacefully in Jacksonville, Florida on August 26, 2024, at just 61 years of age. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Robyn emanated positivity and kind regard for others. Living by her motto, "Today is a good day to have a good day," Robyn helped her husband, Marshall, in his business and also ran a successful merchandising business of her own. She loved crafting and creating art with her daughter, nephews, and niece when they were kids, and sharing recipes, craft, and stories online. Robyn also loved their family pets, from her daughter's cats to their beloved long-hair dachshunds, Moose and Annie. Robyn's greatest joy was raising her daughter Amanda in Atlanta, Savannah, and Rosemary Beach.



Robyn is held in loving memory by her husband of 37 years, Marshall Mizell, and their daughter, Amanda Mizell; her sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Andy Morton; nephews, Kevin and Jeremy Morton and their families; sister-in-law, Lynn Mizell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy (Mizell) and Dan Wolbe; niece, Abby Wolbe Dan; nephew, Morgan Wolbe, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anita and Neilan Levy; and grandparents, Alice and Sam Epstein.



Robyn will be missed beyond words, and our hearts are shattered. Her memory will be our greatest gift.



We encourage donations to be made to the Mayo Clinic Nursing Fund in Robyn's loving memory. To make a donation online, please go to https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC, and select "Tribute Gift" to enter the memorial gift information. Please indicate when making the gift that it is a memorial gift in memory of Mrs. Robyn Mizell for the purpose of the Department of Nursing.



A graveside funeral will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



