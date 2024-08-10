Mikkelsen, Scott Alan

MIKKELSEN, Brigadier



General Scott Alan



Brigadier General (Retired) Scott Alan Mikkelsen, USAF, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Marietta, GA, surrounded by family and loved ones. Gen Mikkelsen was born on October 14, 1945, in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Coral Gables (Florida) High School in 1963. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech in 1967. His military education included the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania in residence 1985-1986. Gen Mikkelsen enlisted in the 165th Military Airlift Group while a student at Georgia Tech in January 1966. After graduation, he attended pilot training at Vance Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma and was assigned in 1969 to the 158th Military Airlift Squadron (MAS) flying C-124's. In 1971, Gen Mikkelsen became a full-time air technician as a flying training instructor with the 158th MAS. In 1973, he transferred to the 116th Tactical Fighter Wing (TFW) based out of Dobbins AFB, Marietta, GA, where he flew multiple fighter aircraft. In 1989, he was assigned to Headquarters, Georgia Air National Guard as Deputy Chief of Staff. In 1991, he was selected as the Group Commander, 165th Tactical Airlift Group, where he served until 1993, when he was selected as the Chief of Staff. He served as Chief of Staff and Vice Commander of the headquarters, Georgia Air National Guard until his retirement in April 1996, achieving 30 years of service. Gen Mikkelsen completed over 5,500 military flying hours in T-33, C-124, F-100D, F-105G, F-4D, F-15A and C-130H aircraft. He received numerous awards and decorations including Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with six oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Reserve medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. In addition to his distinguished military career, Gen Mikkelsen, achieved 26 years of service with United Airlines, retiring as an International Captain in 2005. Based out of various locations including Chicago ORD, Washington Dulles IAD and New York JFK Internal Airports, he flew 727, DC-10, 757, 767 and 747 aircraft on routes to Europe, Asia and South America. After retirement, Gen Mikkelsen volunteered at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Canton, GA, including serving as Senior Warden on the Vestry and running their annual Fish Fry for 10 years. In his personal life, Gen Mikkelsen enjoyed organizing groups and fellowship events to celebrate life including his "Hackers and amp; Whackers" golf group, Guard retiree Christmas parties, July 4th and amp; New Year's Eve parties with his "Staff." He was an accomplished golfer, an international offshore fisherman, and a recognizable supporter of the Georgia Tech Golf program.



Gen Mikkelsen was born to Silas "Si" and Lorene Mikkelsen. Si was an international Captain for Pan American airlines. Si's father and Gen Mikkelsen's grandfather, Johannes Mikkelsen, immigrated to the United States from Denmark. Gen Mikkelsen is survived by his wife, Emily J. Mikkelsen, whom he was married to for 55 years. He and Emily met in the 11th grade at Coral Gables High School, became high school sweethearts, and have been together ever since. At 16 years old, Gen Mikkelsen earned his private pilot's license and took Emily on dates flying over Biscayne Bay. Gen Mikkelsen is also survived by his two sons, Daniel and Kris; daughters-in-law, Amy and Lisa; five grandchildren, Luke, Jett, Holt, Emily, and Ben; as well as his sister-in-law, Roberta Mikkelsen Carvalho; and many other cousins, and longtime friends.



A celebration of life service and reception will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Canton, Georgia, August 15, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at 2795 Ridge Road, Canton, GA, followed by interment at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA, at 3:00 PM that same day.



Darby Funeral Home in Canton, GA, will be managing services, www.darbyfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Clement's Episcopal Church Outreach at Give St. Clement's (stclementscanton.org) or to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter at Donate (cherokeega-animals.org).



