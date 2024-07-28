MICKISH, Valerie Lynn



"Val"



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Valerie Lynn Mickish, 67, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Val left us after a short illness on November 25, 2023. Born on August 11, 1956, in Greeley, Colorado, to Verle L. Mickish and Virginia L. (Johnson) Mickish, Val was known to all as a hardworking and dedicated educator who taught in Los Angeles, California, and subsequently in Gwinnett County for over 26 years. Val was salutatorian of the 1974 class of Clarkston High School, where she was a Journal Cup Winner, Senior Class Vice President, and led the class in school plays. She later graduated from Yale University cum laude, earning bachelor's degrees in theatre, education, and English. While living in Los Angeles, she taught high school and pursued her interest in the theatre. She met her husband, Steven Paull, at Santa Monica's Morgan-Wixson Theatre, where they would spend the next fifteen years directing, costuming, and acting in productions together. Val and Steven wed on June 25, 1983, in Los Angeles Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church. Val found her niche at the Morgan-Wixon in costuming. She later channeled her love of sewing into making Halloween costumes for her children and eventually grandchildren. They were the envy of the neighborhood. After the couple moved to Georgia, Val obtained a graduate degree from Piedmont College and an Ed Specialist degree from the University of Georgia. In her time in education, she held many roles, including positions in school administration and State curriculum development, but Val most relished her time in the classroom. In 2002, 2004, and 2005 she appeared in Who's Who Among Americas's Teachers and in 2017 she was Coleman Middle School's Teacher of the Year. Val is survived by her devoted husband, Steven; children, Christian "Zeke" (Gwendolyn) and Cynthia "Cynnie" (Eric); grandchildren, Freya, Rivian, and Leonidas Graves and Arthur and Evelyn Paull; and her mother, Virginia "Ginny" Mickish. She was preceded in death by her father, Verle. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, in particular the nursing staff in the ICU and the palliative care team, for their compassionate care in Val's final days. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM, at Eastminister Presbyterian Church, 5801 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. Visitation with the family will be at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Eastminister Presbyterian Church.



