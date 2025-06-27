Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, French cinema power couple, call it quits

PARIS (AP) — Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet announced their separation Friday after 18 years and two children together, breaking up a power relationship of French cinema.

Cotillard won an Academy Award in 2008 for her performance as the legendary French singer Edith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose" and is one of France's best-known stars internationally. She starred with Brad Pitt in the World War II romantic thriller "Allied" and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Inception."

Canet has acting, directing and screenplay credits and played in "The Beach" with DiCaprio.