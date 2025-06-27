Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, French cinema power couple, call it quits

Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet have announced their separation after 18 years and two children together, breaking up a power relationship of French cinema
Marion Cotillard appear at the Women in Film Honors in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 23, 2024, left, and Guillaume Canet appears at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 28, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marion Cotillard appear at the Women in Film Honors in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 23, 2024, left, and Guillaume Canet appears at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 28, 2022. (AP Photo)
20 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet announced their separation Friday after 18 years and two children together, breaking up a power relationship of French cinema.

Cotillard won an Academy Award in 2008 for her performance as the legendary French singer Edith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose" and is one of France's best-known stars internationally. She starred with Brad Pitt in the World War II romantic thriller "Allied" and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Inception."

Canet has acting, directing and screenplay credits and played in "The Beach" with DiCaprio.

The 49-year-old Cotillard and 52-year-old Canet starred together in the French-Belgian film “Love Me If You Dare” in 2003, a breakthrough box-office hit in France for her.

They began dating in 2007.

They announced their separation in a statement to the Agence France-Presse news agency that said they made the split public “to avoid all speculation, rumors and risky interpretations.”

It did not give a reason but said they were separating by “common accord” and with “mutual goodwill.”

France-based agents for Cotillard and Canet did not respond to emails from The Associated Press.

FILE - Guillaume Canet, left, and Marion Cotillard appear at the premiere of "Before the Flood" ('Avant Le Deluge') in Paris on Oct. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Denis Villeneuve arrives at the 30th Critics Choice Awards on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

What to know about the next James Bond movie now that Denis Villeneuve will direct it

Saint Laurent opens Paris Fashion Week at Pinault’s art palace with a show of force

The Latest

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (29) hits an RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Mariners catcher and MLB homer leader Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

8m ago

Crowds block Armenian security forces seeking to arrest a clergyman who criticized the government

9m ago

Stocks gain ground and put Wall Street on a path for all-time highs

11m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.