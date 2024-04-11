MEDLEY, George



George Monroe Medley, 93, passed away on April 5, 2024 quietly in his sleep. George is survived by his wife of the last 27 years, Leone Hickman Medley; his eldest surviving son, Joseph Medley; granddaughter, Caroline Jeffords, and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Jeffords. He is also fondly remembered as "Grandpa George" by Leone's four children and twelve grandchildren. George was born July 29, 1930 in Ft. Eustis, Virginia. He graduated from Baker High in Columbus, Georgia and then went on to serve a distinguished career in the U.S. Army. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded "The Army Distinguished Service Medal non-combat services" and the Purple Heart Medal. After retiring from the Army with 21 years of service, he went on to retire from a career in banking. He raised a very loving family with his first wife, Patricia Stapleton Medley, who passed away at age 63, and two sons, Joseph and Bryan. He was also a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all his adult life and served the Lord until the end. A viewing will be held at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, 6101 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, April 12. The following day, Saturday, April 13, a viewing at 10:00 AM and church service at 11:00 AM will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1947 Brockett Road, Tucker, GA, after which a short graveside ceremony and dedication will be held at 1:30 PM at the Hoschton, Georgia City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.





