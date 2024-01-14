MCKAY, Michelle A.



Michelle A. McKay, aged 64, passed away on December 22, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1959, to John 'Jack' Chleborad and Shirley Mae Gastine in Sioux City, Iowa. Michelle was a beloved wife and mother to her husband and daughter, as well as many "adopted" family members. She was known for her kind and generous personality and her dedication to family, friends, and every stray animal she could find. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, David McKay; her daughter, Heather McKay; as well as her family.



A Memorial Service will be held at Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, GA, on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 PM to celebrate Michelle's life and honor her contributions to everyone she knew and loved. A service in Colorado will follow in the springtime.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charities she held so dear: GoodMews in Atlanta, Georgia, Laela's Hope Cat Rescue in Beckley, West Virginia, or a local pet rescue in memory of Michelle.



