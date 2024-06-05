McGaughey, Marilyn

MCGAUGHEY (Vance),



Marilyn Vance



Dr. Marilyn Vance McGaughey, age 92, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Atlanta, with her family and friends by her side.



Marilyn was born on April 7, 1932 in Evanston, Illinois, to Hugh and Beatrice Vance. The family relocated to Atlanta in 1935, where in 1938, she gained a sister, Virginia.



She was passionate about ballet and was a dancer in the Atlanta Ballet under its founder Ms. Dorothy Alexander. Marilyn graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur with a BA degree in 1953. She married John Thomas McGaughey Jr., in 1957 and had one child, John, in 1958.



She was included in the first group of women admitted to the doctoral program in psychology at the University of Georgia in 1965. After graduating in 1968, she became the head of the psychology department at Atlanta Baptist College. In 1971, Marilyn became the psychologist for the children's unit at the Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta.



Marilyn served on the Georgia Council on Indian Affairs when she was an advocate for the preservation of Indian heritage in Georgia.



Marilyn was a member of The Church at Ponce and Highland. Her many interest included family genealogy, archaeology, playing the flute and the history of games.



She is survived by her partner, Ann Williams; son, John; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn.



Marilyn is to be remembered for her independent spirit and her unwavering support for the forgotten people of society.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2024 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home.



