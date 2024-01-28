MCBURNETTE, Patrick



Edwin



Patrick Edwin McBurnette, 76, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on January 19, 2024 surrounded by family.



Patrick was born on October 30, 1947, to Clarence and Ilena McBurnette in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pat studied for his PhD at the University of Texas at Austin, obtaining undergraduate and graduate degrees in Social Psychology and Measurement and Statistics at UT. He spent over 30 years conducting custom marketing research programs as President and Owner of Moore & Symons, Inc.



Patrick was married to Sharon "Shush" McBurnette (nee Bayuk) for 47 years. Patrick was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of Christ, friends, and family, his great sense of humor, and his margarita recipe.



Patrick was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Michael McBurnette. He is survived by his wife, Shush McBurnette; his sister, Elaine Russell; his children, Colin and Abbie McBurnette and Erin McBurnette; and his grandchildren, Piper and Chess McBurnette.



Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, January 30, at 2 PM, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his honor to the Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76132 or online at www.iamgladney.org.



