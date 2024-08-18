MATHIS, Betty



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Mathis, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Betty, 73, was surrounded by her loving family and friends, when she went to be with the Lord on August 14th, after a year long battle with cancer. She lived a life marked by unwavering love, strength, compassion, and grace.



Betty was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Perry Owen Long and Anna Louise Ward Long on January 28, 1951, her father's birthday, which she would also share with her brother, Pete, two years later. Her family spent her summers growing up in Keysville, Virginia, with aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from the University of Georgia, and remained an avid Bulldogs fan for the rest of her life. She married Robert Early Mathis "Bob" on February 2, 1974, in Atlanta, GA. Betty was married to Bob for 46 years. Betty was a steadfast caretaker for Bob during his illness at the end of his life.



Betty was known for her selflessness and dedication to her family. She embodied being a mother and was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren. Known for her thoughtful gifts, great food, sharp wit, and consistent, loving presence in their lives, BB affectionately doted on her six grandchildren.



Betty was a collector of friends that became family all over Atlanta. First in Club Forest and then again on East Brookhaven, she poured into her neighbors and loved those who did life alongside her. Her Peachtree Planning crew and her tennis buddies became the most solid of friendships, some lasting over 40 years.



Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob; her brother, Pete; and her parents, Perry and Louise. Betty is survived by James and Jennifer Mathis, Sam and Mary Traylor Mathis, and Sydney and Ben Bullock; Grace and Owen Mathis; Larus Mathis; and Anna, Daly and Kit Bullock; many cousins, and in-laws.



A service to honor and celebrate Betty's life will be held at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, August 22, at the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, Georgia, with a reception to follow at Betty's home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Peachtree Church in her memory. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Northside Hospital nurses, doctors and therapists, the Peachtree Hills Place ownership, rehabilitation and support staff, and Angel Companions administrators and caregivers, who fought hard with us for the last year. Also, thank you to all of Betty's incredible friends who gave her steady support and love throughout this tough time.



Betty will be deeply missed but forever remembered.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com