Lillard, Nancy

Nancy Lyons Lillard, an Atlanta native, passed away on July 12, 2024, at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene Edward and Eleanor Williams Lyons; her husband, LTC Larry D. Lillard; her son, Lyons (Cap) D. Lillard; and her brother, Gene Lyons. She is survived by her son, John Edward Lillard (Deanna); her grandchildren, Wyatt, Maclyn, Carrie and Wilson Lillard; her sister-in-law, Sandra C. Lyons; her niece, Lesley Lyons Abashian; her niece, Susie Lyons (Ed Lyons deceased); her nephew, John Mathew Lillard; and six great-nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from Central High School in Shelbyville, TN, and from the University of TN, Knoxville, earning a degree in Business Administration. While at UT, she was a member of Alpha Delta PI Sorority, serving as Treasurer and then President. She received the award for the Outstanding Marketing/Retailing Graduate, was elected to Mortar Board as a Junior and was President of YWCA. As an Army wife for 20 years, she considered it both a privilege and an honor. Through her adult life, she was involved in charitable duties, a Sunday School teacher for 15 years, a school volunteer, a room Mother, a scout leader and President of the Officer Wives' Club in Anniston, AL. She was a member of Dunwoody Methodist Church, served on the Atlanta Diabetes Board and as co-chairman of Bedford County Cancer Fund Raiser. Her working career after college started as a Junior Executive Trainee for Rich's, CEO and Treasurer of Bedford Cheese Co., in Shelbyville. She retired from Civil Service at Forces Command, Fort McPherson, as Senior Budget Analyst for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division. Most important to her were her Christian faith and her wonderful family and friends, whom she loved dearly. She most enjoyed trips to her second home at Dauphin Island, AL. After retirement, she spent time enjoying spectator sports (GO VOLS), watching her grandchildren participate in sports, playing bridge, card games, doing puzzles, reading, but having company topped her list. She took dancing for 11 years and regretted she could no longer jitterbug. She would ask that we pray regularly for our country and our leaders. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to The Diabetes Assn, www.Diabetes.org, or The Lyons (Cap) Lillard Endowed Scholarship in the UT College of Music, www.music.utk.edu. Saturday, July 20, 2024, Dunwoody UMC: Visitation at noon, Services at 1 PM, Ice Cream Social to follow.





