Lewis, Tommie

Tommie Evans Lewis Jr., 83, passed away on July 10, 2024, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, GA. Born on January 8, 1941 in Social Circle, GA. He graduated from Social Circle Training School in 1958, with seven other students which he took great pride and honor in their accomplishment. Tommie dedicated 39 years to Frito-Lay, Inc., as a maintenance building mechanic and was a passionate handyman for over 60 years.



A proud veteran, Tommie was drafted into the US Army, where he served with honor and distinction. His commitment to service was a defining aspect of his character, both in and out of uniform.



Tommie was a devout member of several churches throughout his life, including Mars Hill Baptist Church in Social Circle, GA, New Supreme COGIC in Atlanta, GA, and Old Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Conyers, GA. His faith was a cornerstone of his existence, guiding him in his daily actions and beliefs.



He had a variety of interests that kept him engaged with the world around him. Tommie enjoyed watching wrestling, reading the newspaper, working on HVAC systems, and traveling. These hobbies provided him with both relaxation and a profound sense of joy.



Tommie was the beloved husband of the late Caldonia M. Lewis, and was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Lewis Sr., and Lillian E. Lewis; as well as his siblings, Dorothy Lewis, Edith Gibbs, Vesteree Mitchell, Leroy Lewis, and John Michael Lewis. He leaves behind a loving family, including his children, Pamela (Milton) Lawrence, Fernandez (Lawanda) Lewis, Calandria L. Lewis, and Tommie (Vernisha) E. Lewis III; his brother, George (Ann) Lewis; grandchildren, Fernandez (Alexia) R. Lewis, Sha-Sha (LaDarrius) McIntyre, and Brittany S. Lewis; eight great-grandchildren; godson, Marty (Sophretta) Shropeshire; brother-in-law, Willie Williams; and sisters-in-law, Lady B. Mitchell and Carrie (Howard) McDaniel. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.



A service to celebrate Tommie's life will be held at Loves and Hugs Christian Tabernacle, 1701 Klondike Rd., SW, Conyers, GA 30094. The family welcomes all who knew and loved Tommie to join them in honoring his memory.



