LANE, George Milton



George Milton Lane, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2024, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. George was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 1938, to the late William Lewis Lane Jr. and Lore Walker Lane. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956 and from Presbyterian College in 1962 with a business degree. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Afterward finishing college, George was proud to serve his country in the US Army, and he was also a member of the Georgia National Guard for over ten years. He had a lifetime career in sales, notably with Luden's, Morton Salt, and Van Melle, and was president of the Atlanta Candy Club for several years. George was proud to be responsible for successfully bringing the popular candy Airheads to the US.



George was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He was a longtime active member of Lawrenceville First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and a previous member of Mountain Park First Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and he maintained strong ties to Buckhead Baptist Church in Morgan County, Georgia. George had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Whether he was playing cards, fishing and hunting, cheering for the Atlanta Braves, or relaxing by the beach or lake, he always brought joy to those around him.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Dorothy Staton Lane; son, Todd Kevin Lane (Jennifer Lane); daughter, Michelle Lane Greene (Bill White); four grandchildren, Taylor Lane Burke (Taylor Burke), William Montgomery Greene, Charlotte Lane, and Porter Lane; and many other dear family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald E. Lane.



The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, 165 S Clayton Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. A celebration of life service will begin at 2:00 PM in the sanctuary, with a reception following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in George's honor to the American Lung Association or George and Dottie's beloved Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, Georgia.



His legacy lives on through the memories shared by family and friends. Rest in peace, George Lane; you will be dearly missed.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com