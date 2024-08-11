Obituaries

Lamps, Dale

2 hours ago

LAMPS, Dale Eugene

Dale Eugene Lamps, age 81, died on August 1, in Marietta. Dale was born in LaSalle, IL, and received his B.S. degree in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame. He worked as an actuary and lived in Grand Rapids, MI, for many years. Dale and his wife, Dottie (Vara) moved to Marietta seven years ago. Dale is survived by his wife, and children: Mark and Anne, Christopher and Christine, Greg and Johanna, and Marina and Alvaro. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, two brothers, and a sister, as well as a large extended family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, IN, on August 12. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (maryfreebed.com/foundation) in Dale's name. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com

The Latest
Brooks, James2h ago
Carolyn, Wyatt2h ago
Gordon, Lyndon-Michael2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades