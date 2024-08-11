LAMPS, Dale Eugene



Dale Eugene Lamps, age 81, died on August 1, in Marietta. Dale was born in LaSalle, IL, and received his B.S. degree in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame. He worked as an actuary and lived in Grand Rapids, MI, for many years. Dale and his wife, Dottie (Vara) moved to Marietta seven years ago. Dale is survived by his wife, and children: Mark and Anne, Christopher and Christine, Greg and Johanna, and Marina and Alvaro. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, two brothers, and a sister, as well as a large extended family.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, IN, on August 12. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (maryfreebed.com/foundation) in Dale's name. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com



