Lee Kout, 85, of Atlanta, passed away on July 22, 2024. A graduate of the University of Chicago at age 19, Lee was a teacher, and then a businesswoman who managed a prominent interior design firm in Atlanta for many years before embarking on a very successful 33-year career as a Realtor in Atlanta. Lee was married to Gene Kout for 60 years until his passing in 2019. Lee is survived by her sons, Steve Kout of Woodstock, GA and Gary Kout of Ashland Oregon. She is also beloved by Steve's wife, Teresa; and their daughters, Andrea Kout Sick and Jessica Kout; as well as Gary's wife, Jeanine Castaldo; and his daughters, Simmy Penn-Kout and Samara Penn Kout. Memorial donations may be made to the William Breman Jewish Home or the Alzheimer's Association. The funeral will be at The Temple at 1:30 PM on Friday, August 16 followed by burial at Crestlawn Cemetery with Rabbi Loren Lapidus, officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



