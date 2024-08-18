Kirk, Betty

KIRK (Cagle), Betty Lou



"Beth"



Betty "Beth" Lou Kirk, at age 83, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on August 24, 2024 at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, to celebrate Beth's life. Condolences and memories can be shared at Memories Website. We welcome you to upload photos/condolences, which we will save as a keepsake. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com