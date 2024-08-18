Obituaries

Kirk, Betty

KIRK (Cagle), Betty Lou

"Beth"

Betty "Beth" Lou Kirk, at age 83, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on August 24, 2024 at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, to celebrate Beth's life.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

