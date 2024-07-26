JONES, Margaret "Betty"



Margaret "Betty" Barnes Jones of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on July 19, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Betty was a native of Atlanta but lived in Avondale Estates for over 60 years. She attended Grady High School and the University of Georgia. Betty will be remembered by her friends and family for her sense of humor, strong opinions, deep rooted love of Avondale and the South, and her time at Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish, where she was an active member for many years. Her devotion to friends and family was unwavering. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Parrish Episcopal Church in Decatur, GA, on July 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Those wishing to make donations please do so to Beauvoir for the preservation of the home of Jefferson Davis, at 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39531.





