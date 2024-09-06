Jackson, Marlon

Obituaries

JACKSON, Dr. Marlon B.

Dr. Marlon B. Jackson, age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 28, 2024. Public Viewing on Saturday September 7, 2024, 11AM - 1PM; Big Bethel AME Church. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 1PM; Big Bethel AME Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

