Jackson, Marlon

JACKSON, Dr. Marlon B.
Dr. Marlon B. Jackson, age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 28, 2024. Public Viewing on Saturday September 7, 2024, 11AM - 1PM; Big Bethel AME Church. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 1PM; Big Bethel AME Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
