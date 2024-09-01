Huston, Marika

HUSTON (KLEMIS), Marika



Marika Klemis Huston (1954-2024) was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Brooke Broadway; her son-in-law, Wes Broadway; and her grandchildren, Skylar and Jackson Broadway.



Marika had a joyous and beautiful youthful spirit that drew people to her. While her earthly embodiment is no longer with us, her spirit and memory will live on through those who knew and loved her.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, on Tuesday, September 3, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30329. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Annunciation Day School, 2500 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.





