HOWARD-NORTON, Sharon



Sharon K. Howard-Norton, age 81, of Marietta, passed away on June 2, 2024. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10 from 5 PM until 8 PM at HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at Catholic Church of St. Ann, Marietta, GA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Rev. Brian R. Sheridan with donations to the Future Building Fund of his parish, with checks payable to: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4300 King Springs Rd., SE Smyrna, GA 30082. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



