HORRELL (Edgley), Peggy



Peggy Edgley Horrell, 81, of Marietta, GA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Peggy was born on September 8, 1942, in Carmi, IL, to Ruth and Russell Edgley.



At a young age, Peggy moved to Owensboro, KY, with her parents and younger sister, Nancy Edgley McKaig, where she was raised and lived until she was 30 years old. Being only one year apart, she and her sister, Nancy, created wonderful memories laughing, playing and growing up together. They have remained close throughout their lives and loved to travel together.



Peggy met her best friend, Bonnie Starke Washington, in 4th grade and remained the closest of friends until the very end. They still spoke on the phone every single day.



Family was everything to her and she loved and adored her husband, Rob Horrell, her four children, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her passions in life were her family and her home. She loved and embraced her children's spouses like they were her own. You couldn't talk to Peggy without hearing the latest stories about "the most adorable kids in the world".



That love was reciprocated by each and every one them. Wonderful memories were made at holiday gatherings and at Nana and Poppy's house-giant slumber parties (cuzzie camp), movie nights and pancake breakfasts. Peggy was known as Nana not just to her grandchildren, but also by all their friends. Nana and Poppy attended every grandchild's school events, sporting events, recitals, birthday parties, graduations and weddings.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Summers Edgley and Russell James Edgley; and her beloved husband, Robert Lee Horrell. Peggy is survived by her four children: William Raymond Skillman III (Stacy) of Greenwood, IN, Nancy Skillman Hollensbe (Peter) of Atlanta, GA, Leigh Skillman Pollard (Tee) of Atlanta, GA, and PJ Skillman Price (Kevin) of Marietta, GA. "Nana" is also survived by her precious grandchildren: Ashley Skillman Haltom (Ray) of Bargersville, IN, William Andrew Skillman (Brittany) of Bargersville, IN, Emma Summers Pollard, Peter DeWitt Hollensbe, Jr., Katherine Campbell Hollensbe, Caroline Summers Hollensbe, Elizabeth Hamilton Hollensbe, and Charlotte Miles Pollard, all of Atlanta, GA, Robert Hayes Price and Walker Sutherland Price of Marietta, GA; along with her great-grandchildren: Ray Michael Haltom, Jr (Audrie), Hudson Parker Haltom, Hadley Paige Haltom, Sophia Rae Skillman, and William Shepherd Skillman, all of Bargersville, IN.



We would like to thank Sharon Daniels and April Washington for their kindness, support and care of Peggy at the end of her life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com