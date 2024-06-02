HOPKINS, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Hopkins, age 97, of Snellville, GA, passed away on May 24, 2024. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Mildred G. Hopkins; and his parents, George P. Hopkins and Minnie W. Hopkins; brother, Ed Hopkins; and sister, Winne Pergantis. He is survived by his three children, Ron (Pat), Joy (Mark) and Dawn (Russell); as well as his six grandchildren, Angela, Kevin, Ron, Courtney, Hannah and Emme; and his three great-grandchildren, Parker, Kaleb and Lily. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Palmer; brother, Jack Hopkins and sister-in-law, Sara Hopkins. Bob was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 - 1945, stationed mostly in Japan. Upon his return, Bob married his lifelong love, Mildred and worked for Beck & Gregg Hardware Company for over 51 years. He and Mildred reveled in spending time with family and friends, and raising their three children. They also cherished time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was known for his friendliness and his love for family and friends. He frequently called and checked-in on his best friends, brother and sister. Funeral will be at Sunrise Baptist Church, 3000 Sugarloaf Parkway, Snellville, GA 30078, on June 11. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, and the service will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Bob's memory by donating to charities that support veterans and their families.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com