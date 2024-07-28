Hobbs, Charles

HOBBS, Jr., Charles Bentley



Charles Bentley Hobbs, Jr., 89, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at his home in Peachtree Corners. He was born in Washington, DC on December 24, 1934. He loved Jesus and was a devout Christian.



Along with his wife, Alma, he delighted in traveling internationally, and enjoyed family beach trips. For many years, he played ALTA tennis, and became an avid golfer who cherished his golfing buddies. He was a masterful storyteller who captivated his audiences with his life stories.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alma; his children, Charles Hobbs III, Susan Everett (Dale), William Hobbs (Janelle), and David Hobbs (Roty); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



To honor his life, donations may be made to Charles's favorite charities, Atlanta Mission or Salvation Army. The family will hold a private service.



