HINES, Phyllis Ruth



Phyllis Ruth Hines died of natural causes at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, March 10. She was 62 years old. Phyllis was born in Nashville, TN, on September 23, 1961, to Robin Hinton Hines and Gail Vester Hines, both Nashville natives. The family moved to Tullahoma, TN, shortly after birth, where Robin worked as an electrical engineer at the Arnold Air Force Engineering Development Center, the largest flight simulation test center in the world. Phyllis graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1979. During middle and high school, she won numerous national titles in running, including in 7th grade when she set national junior high records in the mile and half mile. She attended Vanderbilt University from 1979 to 1982, running on the Vanderbilt cross country team as one of the top female runners in the US. Phyllis kept setting records throughout college. Then, while running in the 1983 New York City Marathon to qualify for the 1984 Olympic Trials, she tore tendons in her left foot and hobbled eight miles to the finish line. To maintain fitness, she took to cycling after moving to Atlanta. She ended up going to the1984 Olympic Trials not in running, but in cycling and was named to the 1984 US Olympic Team. By 1985, she was a permanent fixture on the US Women's Cycling Team, competing in the women's Tour de France and other international races. In 1982, the US women's team won the women's Tour de France. In 1988, Phyllis won three of the six events in the Olympic Trials. But she and the US coaches opted to send her instead to the World Championships, with a hillier course better suited to her riding style. In 1992, having now garnered two World Championship medals and a world record in the 40-kilometer time trial, the event was still not a women's cycling Olympic event. In 1992, she decided to take a break and went to work at Coca-Cola, where she met her former husband, Clyde Tuggle. Daughter Helen Martin Tuggle was born in 1994. But then in 1995, the US Olympic Committee made the 40-kilometer time trial an Olympic event. After much soul searching and encouragement from friends and family, she decided to come out of retirement and go for it. In August 1995 Phyllis set a new national record for the time trial of 52:50.23 setting her up for a spot on the 1996 US Olympic Team. During the Olympic trials in Pittsburgh, PA, Phyllis suffered serious injuries during a peloton crash, ending her career as a professional cyclist. Son, James Paden Tuggle, was born in 1998. Phyllis returned to finish her college degree as a Woodruff Scholar at Agnes Scott College, where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in German studies and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. At the age of 40, she returned to running on the Agnes Scott College cross country team and was named All-American in 2004 and 2005, finishing in the top five at the NCAA Division III championships both years. Phyllis went on to enjoy and compete in equestrian show jumping with her daughter Helen. Summers were spent at her second home in Hollersbach, Austria, with many happy memories with family and friends hiking the Austrian Alps of the Hohetauern. In 2001, on her 40th birthday she scaled the Grossglockner, Austria's highest and most tactical peak. An avid hiker and mountain biker, Phyllis loved the outdoors and the mountains and devoted countless hours to the PATH Foundation, which is establishing greenway trails through Atlanta. Phyllis had a big heart, big smile and loved her children dearly. She is survived by two children, Helen Martin Tuggle of Berlin, Germany, James Paden Tuggle, of Fort Collins, CO; her mother, Gail Vester Hines of Tullahoma, TN; two sisters, Miriam Hines of Charlotte, NC, and Mary Beth Hines of Lynchberg, TN; and a brother, Bob Hines of Nashville, TN. At Phyllis' request a private family memorial service will be held in Hollersbach, Austria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the PATH Foundation. https://www.pathfoundation.org/donate-to-path



