Higbie, Patricia

Patricia Jean Benham Higbie, affectionately known as Patsy, passed away on July 25, 2024, to be with the Lord. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Tom), and Kimberly (Dave); her four grandchildren, Jenny (Richard), Ellison, Erica (Gus), and Drew (Madison); and her three great-grandchildren, Nora, Sebastian and Beckham. Patsy was predeceased by her husband, Grey; sisters, Beverly, Sandra, Gail; and brother, Joe.



Born September 6, 1930, Patsy grew up in Summit, NJ. After marrying Grey, she moved to Smyrna, GA, where they raised their daughters. Patsy had a long and fulfilling career at Trust Co. Bank, where she served as a secretary, personal banker, and assistant VP. Patsy was involved in her community and was known for her sociable nature and youthful spirit. After Grey's passing, she relocated to Greenville, SC, near her daughters in 2012.



She will have a graveside service at Georgia Memorial Park in the Veteran's area, next to her husband, on Monday, October 14, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local Humane Society or St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church on Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC.



