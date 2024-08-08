HEROD, Chris



Chris Herod, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2024, in Dunwoody, GA. Born on September 29, 1964, in Grove Hill, AL, Chris spent his childhood in Stone Mountain, GA, and attended Tucker High School.



Chris earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech and built a diverse career as a mechanical engineer across various industries. He eventually specialized in the Pulp and Paper sector, where he worked for Andritz, Inc.



Chris married Renate Marie Gonzales in 1991, and together they raised two sons, Ethan and Alexander (Sasha). He was a devoted father, always his sons' biggest fan, and Renate's best friend. Chris was also thrilled when his parents, James and Martha, recently moved back to Atlanta, bringing them closer to his family.



After retiring two and a half years ago, Chris fully embraced this new chapter of his life, dedicating more time to his family. He deeply cherished every moment with his beloved wife, Renate, and their children, and took immense pride in the remarkable young men his sons had grown into.



Additionally, with retirement, he pursued his passions for running, hiking, traveling, sailing, skiing, biking, and reading. He was proud of his running achievements, made possible by the support of the local road running community and another trail running group with whom he participated regularly. Often placing in his 50-59 age group, Chris eagerly anticipated competing in the 60-69 category after his upcoming birthday in September. He also treasured his time hiking and camping with both old and new friends. A lover of music, especially live performances, Chris enjoyed attending shows with his brother, Alan, and friends, always relishing the shared experience. He was always making adventurous plans for the future.



On Sunday morning, Chris went for an early run from Dunwoody to Island Ford on the Chattahoochee. Tragically, less than a mile from home on his return, he collapsed and passed away, likely from a heart attack, according to doctors.



Chris' sudden passing is an immense loss to his family and friends. He was a genuinely kind person, known for his great sense of humor and love of good conversation. Chris had a natural ability to connect with people, always comfortable joking around with groups, even if they were strangers. His quick wit and approachable demeanor made him a joy to be around. At home, Chris was incredibly helpful and handy, unafraid to tackle any project or fix things that needed attention. People relied on his expertise and trusted his judgment to make sound decisions, both for his family and the community. He was a catalyst for getting things done, often finding ways to negotiate solutions that satisfied various points of view. Chris' presence, humor, and practical wisdom will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Chris is survived by his wife, Renate; children, Ethan of Bluffton, SC and Alexander "Sasha" of Marietta, GA; his parents, James and Martha Herod of Buckhead, GA; his siblings, Scott (Tina) of Lafayette, CO and Alan (Terri) of Atlanta, GA; aunts, Elizabeth Murdock (Mickey) of Huntsville, AL and Frances Ohme of Grove Hill, AL. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews across the country.



Chris's memorial service will be held Friday, August 9 at 11 AM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, in the sanctuary. A greeting will be held afterwards in Fellowship Hall. Everyone is encouraged to wear sport sneakers to celebrate Chris' love of running, hiking and biking.



If one chooses to give a monetary gift in Chris' name, please consider Malachi's Storehouse https://giving.ncsservices.org/App/Giving/ncs-1348/MALACHISSTOREHOUSE



or Giving Grace https://remerge.kindful.com/?campaign=1031067



