Hecht, Howard

HECHT, Dr. Howard



Lowell



Howard was born in New York City on January 23, 1934, to Mortimer and Anne Schwartz Hecht. He grew up in Chicago, IL and, at age 15, met his beloved wife, Gloria. Their marriage lasted nearly seventy years, until she passed away in 2022. Howard obtained a medical degree from the University of Illinois Medical School and following his residency in orthopedic surgery, opened a solo practice in Jacksonville, FL. As his practice was just gaining traction, the U.S. Army needed his skills to serve wounded soldiers during the height of the Vietnam War. He and his young family embarked first to Ft. Belvoir, VA, and then Yokohama, Japan.



Upon completion of his service and discharge as a U.S. Army Captain, Howard and Gloria settled in Atlanta, GA, where he practiced Orthopedic surgery.



Howard was predeceased by his wife, Gloria; his sister, Dolores Gbur and her daughter, Cassie.



He is survived by his three children, Dr. Cheryl Hecht (Lenny Thurschwell), Ken Hecht (Elaine Herskowitz) and James Hecht; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hecht; grandchildren, Josh Hecht (Deanne), Steven Hecht (Sarah), David Hecht (Davina Finn), Michelle Munsell (Jason), Laura Colletta (Dave), Allison Thurschwell-Goldstein (Josh Goldstein); and great-grandchildren, Ella, Teddy, Alex, Olive, Rebecca, and Aiden.



Howard and Gloria loved to travel the world and collect art, especially bronzes. They loved spending time with the grandchildren in Hilton Head and family holidays in Atlanta.



Interment for family and close friends is at 2 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Zoom is available at Dressler Jewish Funeral Care.



Shiva to follow is at Lenbrook Retirement Community, 3747 Peachtree Road NE. Please send Donations to Congregation Or-Hadash, Chesed Fund. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



