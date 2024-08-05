Obituaries

Head, Harold

2 hours ago

HEAD, Harold L.

Memorial service for Harold L. Head will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 11 AM, at Morehouse College in The Shirley A. Massey Executive Conference Center, 830 Westview Drive, SW, with Reverend Avery Headd, Pastor of Poplar Hill Baptist Church, Buford, GA, officiating. The service will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/live/nMU39tQsiOM?feature=share. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Shapiro, Martin
Spalding, Natalie2h ago
Broom, George2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president