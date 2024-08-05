HEAD, Harold L.



Memorial service for Harold L. Head will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 11 AM, at Morehouse College in The Shirley A. Massey Executive Conference Center, 830 Westview Drive, SW, with Reverend Avery Headd, Pastor of Poplar Hill Baptist Church, Buford, GA, officiating. The service will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/live/nMU39tQsiOM?feature=share. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com