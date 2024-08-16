HARRIS, Debora C.



Debora Cassondra Harris was born on April 8, 1957, in Washington, Georgia, and moved to Atlanta with her parents in the following months. She passed away peacefully on August 7, 2024, at the age of 67.



Debora was the beloved daughter of Charles N. Harris and the late Theretha D. Harris, and the cherished stepdaughter of Anna Harris. Raised in Atlanta, she was known for her intelligence, kindness, and passion for learning. Her early flair for fashion and poise led her to the pageant stage, where she was crowned Miss Bronze Atlanta in 1973 and participated in the Miss Black Teenage Georgia Pageant in 1974. She was also the 2nd runner-up for Miss Black UGA in 1976.



A proud graduate of Southwest High School's Class of 1975, Debora pursued higher education with determination and excellence. She attended her freshman year of college at the University of Georgia before transferring to Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University), where she earned a B.A. degree in journalism in 1979. Her academic journey continued with a Teaching Certificate from Brenau University in 2003 and a Master's Degree from Capella University in 2007.



Debora began her professional career in banking. However, her true calling was in education. She embarked on her teaching career in 1995 at the Imhotep Center of Education. In 1998, she joined Fulton County Schools as a middle school teacher, where she passionately taught language arts, reading, and social studies until her retirement in 2021.



She is survived by her father, Charles N. Harris; stepmother, Anna Harris, and other loving family and friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com