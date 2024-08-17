Harris, Debora

Obituaries

Debora Cassondra Harris, a resident of Fairburn, Georgia, was born on April 8, 1957, and passed away peacefully on August 7, 2024, at the age of 67. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on August 19, 2024, at the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of kindness, the family requests that donations be made to the Carrie Steel-Pitts Home or the American Cancer Society in her memory.

