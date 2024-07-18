Obituaries

Hall, Benjamin

1 hour ago

HALL, Benjamin "Mike" Michael

Mr. Benjamin Michael Hall, 73, of Atlanta, passed on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 19 in the chapel of Southcare Marietta Cremation & Funeral Society.

Born on November 21, 1950, Mike was the son of the late Rachel Shores Hall and the late Benjamin R. Hall. He was the owner of Anthony's Printing, Inc.

Mike is survived by his daughter; his sister and brother-in-law, Cherie and Mike Craig; his niece, Kathy Lane; and his partner, Susan Reuter Keith.

Southcare Marietta Cremation & Funeral Society is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Emails show Republican leader’s involvement in Georgia election rules

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

Young Thug Trial: 19 months, 6 defendants and now a third judge

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis aimed high. But now her RICOs lie in the ditch

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Disney

Georgia film, TV business ‘should be booming.’ Here’s why it’s not
The Latest

Credit: File

Rutledge, Carolyn
1h ago
Carter, Wanda
1h ago
Henderson, James
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Where to find a great hot dog in Atlanta for National Hot Dog Day
Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna make appearances in All-Star game
Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech