HALL, Benjamin "Mike" Michael



Mr. Benjamin Michael Hall, 73, of Atlanta, passed on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 19 in the chapel of Southcare Marietta Cremation & Funeral Society.



Born on November 21, 1950, Mike was the son of the late Rachel Shores Hall and the late Benjamin R. Hall. He was the owner of Anthony's Printing, Inc.



Mike is survived by his daughter; his sister and brother-in-law, Cherie and Mike Craig; his niece, Kathy Lane; and his partner, Susan Reuter Keith.



Southcare Marietta Cremation & Funeral Society is in charge of the arrangements.



