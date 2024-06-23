HAILEY, Lawrence



Lawrence Goss "Larry" Hailey, of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully in his sleep on June 20, 2024. He was born on September 22, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia to I. Gloer Hailey and Lois McKenney Hailey and lived in Atlanta his entire life.



Larry attended Boys High School then graduated from Bass High School in 1948. He earned undergraduate and law degrees from Emory University and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity where he met many lifelong friends. He began his real estate career in 1961 with Allan Grayson Realty Company then started Hailey Realty Company, Inc. in 1969. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing for many years with his friends at Cherokee Town Club where he also served as president.



Larry was the definition of a southern gentleman and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He set an example for his children and grandchildren of a devoted husband and father, having been married to the love of his life, Jane Dalhouse Hailey, for over 70 years.



Larry was preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael Lawrence Hailey, who died in a boating accident in 1981; and two sisters, Gloria Hailey Glass and Marjorie Hailey Stovall.



He is survived by his wife, Jane; his son and daughter-in-law, Reid Patrick Hailey Sr. and Hope Jones Hailey; his daughter and son-in-law, LeeAnn Hailey Young and James E. Young, Jr., grandchildren Reid Patrick Hailey, Jr., Natalie Hope Hailey, Brooks Michael Young, Jack Lawrence Young, Hailey Elizabeth Young, and one great-grandchild, Reid Patrick Hailey III, all of Atlanta.



A private memorial service will be held on June 24, 2024 at Peachtree Hills Place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Larry's memory to Northside United Methodist Church, Leading the Way Ministries, The Shepherd Center, or a charity of your choice. Cards and condolences to Jane Hailey at 229 Peachtree Hills Avenue, Unit 31, Atlanta, GA 30305 would be cherished.





