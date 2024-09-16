Obituaries

Grimes, Weselyn

1 hour ago

GRIMES, Dr. Weselyn Ball

Dr. Weselyn Ball Grimes, M.D., 62, of Atlanta, passed away from complications of diabetes September 7, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Randall Young Grimes, M.D.; and her father, Dr. Wesley James Ball, M.D. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:00 AM, at Renaissance Church of Christ, 3675 Butner Road, Atlanta, GA, 30349. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers www.murraybrothersfh.com




