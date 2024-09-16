Grimes, Weselyn Ball

GRIMES, Dr. Weselyn Ball
Dr. Weselyn Ball Grimes, M.D., 62, of Atlanta, passed away from complications of diabetes September 7, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Randall Young Grimes, M.D.; and her father, Dr. Wesley James Ball, M.D. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:00 AM, at Renaissance Church of Christ, 3675 Butner Road, Atlanta, GA, 30349. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers www.murraybrothersfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331