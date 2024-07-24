Obituaries

Gray, Fran

GRAY, Fran

Fran Thompson Gray, passed away on July 20, 2024, at the age of 97, with family by her side.

She graduated from the University of North Carolina—Greensboro. She was a devoted churchgoer and served as a deacon of the Oglethorpe and Providence Presbyterian Churches. Besides being a loving, devoted and fantastic mother, Fran was a Grady Hospital and PTA volunteer. She and her husband were master bridge players and belonged to several bridge clubs. They loved to travel, particularly to the western states.

Fran was also a devoted fan of Georgia Tech and attended nearly every home football and basketball game. She often commented that she knew more about the game than some of the coaches. The Georgia Tech Women's Club was another of her many favorite activities.

Fran was born in Mt. Mourne, North Carolina, on May 23, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Sarah Thompson and her husband of 72 years, Dr. Robin B Gray. Fran is survived by her sons, Robin Jr. (Sally) and Carl (Lois); two grandchildren, McKee (Luke Krenik) and Matthew (Claire Nolan); and her sister, Billie Freshwater. She is remembered with love by Carl's stepdaughter,Theresa Currier (Tim).

Fran will be interred in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for August 16, 2024.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Robin and Fran Gray Vertical Lift Technology Fellowship" at the Georgia Tech Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering.

