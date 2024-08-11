GORDON, Lyndon-Michael Edward



It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our son, Lyndon-Michael Edward Gordon, age 44, of Kennesaw, Georgia. He passed away after a sudden illness on August 1, 2024, at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Lyndon was born on November 17, 1979, at Brook Army Medical Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, to Yadira Yvette Gordon (Jackie) and John Marion Gordon. Surviving Lyndon are his parents, John and Yadira Gordon; a sister, Stephanie Maguire (Stephen Maguire); two nieces, (Stephanie Lofton and Bridget Maguire); and one nephew, Ian Maguire.



Lyndon graduated from Georgia State University (GSU) in January of 2006, with a bachelor's degree in computer science and worked at Emory Health Systems in Atlanta, Lockheed-Martin in Marietta, NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas, and the UPS Corporate Computer Division in Alpharetta.



A viewing for family members only is scheduled at Lakeside Funeral Home, Woodstock, GA 30188. A Funeral Mass will be held August 12, 2024, at 11:30 AM, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw, GA.



