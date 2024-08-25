GOODMAN, Frank C.



Mr. Frank C. Goodman, age 96, of Roswell, GA passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Frank was born in Jersey City, NJ on January 6, 1928, the son of the late Frank Goodman and Emma Cook.



Frank was well liked in all phases of his life. He served three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II and another 16 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He had many talents! He was an engineer, a mechanic, a magician, an amateur actor, a downhill skier, and a world traveler.



He and his first wife, the late Ann Dolan Goodman, raised six children: Frank Goodman of Atlanta, GA, Cheryl Goodman (Lee) of Memphis, TN, Debra Fierro (Peter) of Roswell, GA, Kevin Goodman (Lisa) of Port Orange, FL, John J. Goodman of Memphis, TN, and Cris Loveless (Mark) of Cumming, GA.



After starting a career that included working at companies such as General Foods, Horn & Hardart, Kohner, and Southern Tea, he founded his packaging company, Contrapac, and along with his wife, Carolyn Goodman, ran the company and resided in Smyrna, GA. Frank's talents as a packaging engineer made the company a success and well known in the chemical packaging world.



In his later years, Frank spent many wonderful days with his friends at Merrill Gardens Assisted Living in Woodstock, GA. He could be found singing karaoke, leading a celebration, or attending the many musical events for residents! He loved them all.



Frank was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Perry Goodman; two brothers, Warren Goodman and Andrew Richard Goodman; and his sister, Barbara Gogliucci.



In addition to his children, Frank is survived by a sister, Shirley Hendrickson of Flanders, NJ; and his 10 grandchildren, Peter Fierro (Kelly), Lauren Basselini (Dave), Erin Goodman, Michael Goodman, Nicole Eastwood (Richard), Theresa Goodman, Matthew Loveless, Andrew Loveless, Luke Loveless, and Christopher Rivers. He also leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren, Bella and Dominic Basselini and Mary Kathryn and Caroline Fierro; and many nieces and nephews.



The visitation for Frank Goodman will take place from 6-9 PM on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. The funeral service to honor his life will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075. Interment will be at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, following the celebration of life.



