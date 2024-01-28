GOODE, Ruth



Ruth Krug Goode, aged 98, died peacefully in her sleep at home on January 25, 2024. Originally from Michigan, Ruth was born on September 2, 1925. In her twenties, she made her way down south where she met and married the great love of her life, James "Jim" Fleming Goode, a WWII Army veteran and successful co-owner and Vice President of Atlanta business Goode Brothers Poultry Company. Ruth and Jim had two sons, Philip T. Goode and the late J. Stephen Goode.



Ruth was a devout Christian and longtime member of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family, dogs, gardening, playing golf and dominoes, traveling with Jim throughout the United States and the world, and playing the accordion during her youthful years. She also will be fondly remembered for perfecting innumerable family recipes, desserts in particular.



Ruth is survived by Phil and Mary Goode of Atlanta, GA, in addition to seven grandchildren and their spouses, four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and their spouses, other extended family members and friends, all of whom she adored immensely during her lifetime.



Visitation is scheduled for 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 30, at H.M. Patterson & Son, 4550 Peachtree Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30319, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM in their Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. Joining her husband and son Steve, Ruth will be buried in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com