Gooch, Thomas

1 hour ago

GOOCH, Thomas David

"David"

Thomas David Gooch, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away July 22, 2024. David was born in Lithonia, Georgia, on April 19,1951. He was preceded in death by his mother, Adell; and his father, Thomas. He is survived by his sons, Bradley and Trevor Gooch, their wives, Grace and Keilei Gooch; and his six grandchildren, Bradley, Carper, Jude, Chloe, Madisyn and Landon. David enjoyed skiing, playing tennis, music and being a father. After retirement, David played a very active role in his grandchildren's lives. He loved taking his grandchildren for rides and watching them play softball, baseball, soccer, basketball and football. David was a loving man who loved his family fiercely. He will be missed by all who knew him.

